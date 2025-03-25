Tue, Mar 25, 2025 @ 15:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCrypto Market Prepares to Storm the Trend Line

Crypto Market Prepares to Storm the Trend Line

FxPro
By FxPro

Market Picture

The crypto market is losing slightly early Tuesday afternoon, cutting the gains of the past seven days to 4.4%. Acting on classic market trends, selling pressure intensified on the approach to the 200-day moving average near $2.90 trillion. A dip under that curve intensified selling in early March, but the market has generally held near that line and is now storming it.

Success could whet the appetite of doubters, validating the continuation of the cryptocurrency bull market.

Bitcoin started the week with a solid move above its 200-day average, peaking just below 89K on Monday. However, it failed to overcome the next milestone—the 50-day average.
Bitcoin started the week with a solid move above its 200-day average, peaking just below 89K

At this stage, the recovery may be helped by the positive dynamics of the stock market, shifting the balance in favour of buyers. Successfully overcoming the $90K level will open a fast track to $97K, where there was a previous long consolidation. If FOMO joins this uptrend, we could see a move to all-time highs before the summer even begins.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.