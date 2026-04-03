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    WTI Crude Oil Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    WTI Crude Oil: ⬆️ Buy

    • WTI Crude Oil broke round resistance level 100.00
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 113.00

    WTI Crude Oil recently broke above the round resistance level 100.00, which reversed the price multiple times in March as can be seen below

    The breakout of the resistance level 100.00 continues the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from last month.

    Given the strong daily uptrend, WTI Crude Oil can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 113.00 (which stopped the previous sharp impulse wave (3)).

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