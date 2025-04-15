US Opening Bell: Robust Earnings Fails to Lead Dow Jones and S&P Higher

US stock futures remain flat despite strong earnings reports.

Boeing faces delivery issues in China, while the Canadian Dollar weakens following lower-than-expected inflation data.

Gold prices stay above $3200/oz and oil prices hold steady despite downward demand forecast revisions.

U.S. stock index futures stayed flat on Tuesday as investors weighed the chances of tariff relief for the auto industry after President Donald Trump suggested more exemptions might be possible.

Robust earnings releases premarket were not enough to guide US indexes higher. On the earnings front, Johnson & Johnson is holding its profit outlook steady despite the potential for tariffs. Bank of America shares rose in premarket after its stock traders posted a record quarter, as the company reaped the benefits of volatile markets.

A Bank of America survey showed that sentiment toward the economy is the most negative in three decades.

Boeing sank in premarket trading after China ordered airlines not to take any further deliveries of the company’s jets.

In the European session market moves appeared more measured compared to recent swings, as hopes grew for possible talks on Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

Gold prices were slightly lower heading into the US session but remain comfortably above the $3200/oz handle.

Oil prices held their ground with minimal losses despite the IEA following OPECs lead and downgrading their demand forecasts for 2025.

Canadian inflation surprised to the downside a short while ago which has led to Canadian Dollar weakness. As a result, the Bank of Canada rate cut chances on Wednesday rose to 50% from roughly 40% before CPI data – Swaps Market Data.

Economic data releases

It is a quiet day on the data front for the US session with developments around tariffs likely to be key moving forward.

On the earnings front there are United Airlines and Interactive Brokers reporting after market close.

Chart of the day – Dow Jones

From a technical standpoint the Dow Jones continues to eye further gains as market participants hope the recovery is here to stay.

A bit too optimistic in my opinion but nevertheless still possible.

The 14-period RSI is eyeing a break back above the oversold 50 handle which could be seen as a sign of changing momentum and provide bulls with some impetus.

Immediate resistance rests at 40738 before the 41000 and 41400 handles come into focus.

Immediate support rests at 40000 before the 39588 and 39000 come into focus.

Source: TradingView

Support

40000

39588

39000

Resistance