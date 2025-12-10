Wed, Dec 10, 2025 @ 22:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisBank of Canada Holds as Expected 

Bank of Canada Holds as Expected 

TD Bank Financial Group
By TD Bank Financial Group

The Bank of Canada (BoC) held its policy rate at 2.25%, in line with market expectations.

The opening statement highlighted that while tariffs and trade uncertainty continue to weigh on business investment, the economy has proven to be relatively resilient. However, it noted that measures of hiring intentions remain “subdued” despite the recent improvements in the labour market.

The Bank expects that inflation will continue to moderate in the coming months. There was emphasis that there could be some “choppiness” in inflation in the months ahead. Nonetheless this is expected to be temporary and there was again emphasis that underlying inflation remains “around 2.5%”.

Importantly the release maintained the statement that “[i]f inflation and economic activity evolve broadly in line with the October projection, Governing Council sees the current policy rate at about the right level to keep inflation close to 2% while helping the economy through this period of structural adjustment”.

Key Implications

A sequence of strong employment reports lead to markets repricing the risk of a rate hike from the BoC next year. Dismissing the economy’s resilience would be a mistake, however, the outlook remains challenging and the risks from trade uncertainty remain high.

The hold here was widely expected, and we maintain the view that the balance of risks to the outlook will have the Bank on hold in the coming months. Of course, uncertainty remains sky-high and with discussions about the renewal of the CUSMA trade agreement set to pick up (along with some delayed data), we expect the Bank of Canada to maintain its data dependent approach.

TD Bank Financial Group
TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.