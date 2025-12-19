Fri, Dec 19, 2025 @ 16:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCanada: Retail Sales Fall Again in October, But November Flash Points to...

Canada: Retail Sales Fall Again in October, But November Flash Points to Rebound

TD Bank Financial Group
By TD Bank Financial Group

Retail sales declined for a second consecutive month in October, slipping 0.2% month-on-month (m/m), undershooting Statistics Canada’s advanced estimate for a flat reading. After adjusting for inflation, sales volumes fell a steeper 0.6% m/m.

Auto sales partially reversed September’s losses, rising 0.6% m/m in October.

Receipts at gas stations and fuel vendors fell 0.8% m/m, driven by weaker demand, with volumes also down 0.9% m/m.

Core sales – excluding auto sales and receipts at gas stations – were weak for a second straight month, declining 0.5% m/m.

  • Weakness was concentrated in food and beverage stores (-2.0% m/m) with more than a 10.6% drop at beer, wine and liquor retailers coinciding with a labour dispute in British Columbia. Sales at clothing and clothing accessories (-0.7% m/m) and health and personal care stores (-0.3% m/m) also fell in October.
  • Gains at furniture, home furnishings stores (+2.3% m/m) partially offset the weakness.

E-commerce sales declined by 0.3% m/m in October.

Statistics Canada’s advanced estimate points to a rebound with 1.2% gain in November.

Key Implications

The holiday shopping season got off to a flat start. Despite November’s rebound, the underlying trend in real sales remains negative. Only a handful of discretionary categories – clothing and electronics – continue to show positive momentum. This lines up with our TD credit & debit card data, which show relatively resilient services spending growth outpacing goods

Looking ahead, our outlook for Q4 real consumption growth remains subdued, tracking close to 1.0% (quarter-on-quarter, annualized). This below-trend pace is consistent with the Bank of Canada’s assessment that the economy is still working to gain traction and that monetary policy is appropriately positioned.

TD Bank Financial Group
TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.