Thu, Jan 22, 2026 13:19 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisDollar Played Out TACO Trade

    Dollar Played Out TACO Trade

    FxPro
    By FxPro
    • Trump’s retreat helped the EURUSD bears.
    • USDJPY intends to resume its uptrend.

    The US dollar got the upper hand after Donald Trump’s speech in Davos. The US president announced that there was some framework for a deal on Greenland and that he was abandoning his intention to impose additional tariffs on a number of European countries. The markets immediately switched from ‘sell America’ to TACO-trade or Trump-Always-Chickens-Out mode. Stock indices rose, Treasury yields fell, while EURUSD bears went on the counterattack.

    The Supreme Court did not support the White House’s intention to dismiss Lisa Cook from her position as FOMC governor. The judges recognised that this could undermine the independence of the Fed. They are considering various options. The most conservative would be to keep the official in office while the lower courts discuss her mortgage case. The most radical would be to write a broad ruling on the extent of the president’s authority to remove members of the central bank.

    The USD index received support from the SWIFT report, which showed that the share of the greenback in international transactions rose from 46.8% to 50.5% in December, reaching its highest level since 2023. De-dollarisation is not an urgent matter against the backdrop of a division between the West and the East. The US currency keeps its dominance and is still in demand.

    The strengthening of the US dollar has been a tailwind for USDJPY. The pair risks quickly resuming its upward trend and coming under currency intervention due to large-scale sell-offs of Japanese bonds. The yield on 30-year bonds saw the biggest one-day jump in history, while yields on 10-year bonds reached their highest since 1999. Sanae Takaichi’s hints at abolishing the consumption tax on food products are forcing the Ministry of Finance to rack its brains over where to get the money.

    Concerns about the financial stability of debt-ridden Japan are compounded by uncertainty over the outcome of the parliamentary elections scheduled for 8 February. The LDP’s long-time ally, Komeito, has joined the opposition, so Sanae Takaichi’s success is not guaranteed.

    Donald Trump’s retreat, the Supreme Court’s defence of the Fed’s independence and the strengthening of the US dollar could have sent gold into a knockout. However, the precious metal took only a modest step back, and Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for the gold price from 4900 to 5400 per troy ounce by the end of 2026.

    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.