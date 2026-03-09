Crypto Market Has Temporarily Found Balance

Market Overview

The crypto market cap on Monday morning is $2.31 trillion, just over 1% higher than a week ago. Volatility in cryptocurrencies decreased significantly in the second half of the week, unlike in traditional financial markets. Cryptocurrencies did not emerge as a safe haven; instead, they found only a temporary balance between opposing forces. Last week, crypto failed to maintain its mid-week momentum. They are also avoiding a collapse following traditional markets, which began trading on Monday. This is too fragile a balance, and we see a greater risk of increased cryptocurrency sell-offs as institutional players are forced to reduce leverage amid the decline of key assets.

The sentiment index stood at 8 on Monday, returning to single digits after twelve days of attempts to stabilise and form a rebound. This behaviour proves once again that not all extremely low sentiment values should be considered a good entry point.

Bitcoin is trading at $67K, around which it has been for more than 4 weeks. On intraday intervals, purchases are still noticeable on dips below $66K. Still, it is difficult to rely on this support given the powerful movements in financial markets.

News Background

Bitcoin is in the deepest phase of a bear market, and the situation could worsen, according to ZX Squared Capital, which expects BTC to fall further by 30% in 2026 due to the war with Iran.

Culper Research has opened short positions on Ethereum and BitMine shares. Analysts believe that the altcoin’s economy has deteriorated following the recent Fusaka update.

For the first time in US history, the Trump administration has included cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the National Cybersecurity Strategy, which explicitly states the need to protect these technologies at the state level.

Florida has passed the first state-level stablecoin bill in the US. Governor Ron DeSantis will sign the document within the next 30 days.

The US SEC has dropped charges against Justin Sun. The founder of Tron agreed to pay a $10 million fine but did not admit guilt. In 2023, the SEC accused Sun of unregistered sales of securities in the form of Tron and BitTorrent cryptocurrencies, as well as fraudulent price manipulation.

About 38% of altcoins have approached historic lows. The situation in the sector is worse than after the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, notes analyst Darkfost.