Crude Oil Price Forecast: Analyzing the Bullish $150 case and Bearish $95 Threat

Oil prices surged due to an escalation of Middle Eastern hostilities, including Iranian threats to target oil installations in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

The Strait of Hormuz is the center of market anxiety

The outlook is highly dependent on conflict escalation, with technical analysis suggesting a bullish case toward $120–$150 versus a bearish retreat below $95 if diplomatic efforts succeed.

Oil prices surged in early trade today as Brent crude oil prices surged toward a high near the $114 per barrel mark.

The rally, which saw Brent hit a high of $114 and WTI cross the $105 mark, was triggered by a dangerous escalation in Middle Eastern hostilities that now directly threatens the world’s most vital energy infrastructure.

The Catalyst: Attacks on Energy Hearts

The primary driver behind the price spike was a series of kinetic strikes on Iranian oil facilities and the subsequent expansion of the conflict. Reports confirmed Israeli airstrikes targeting Iran’s South Pars gas field, but the US and Qatar were not involved, Trump said late Wednesday.

In a retaliatory move that sent shockwaves through trading floors, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a formal warning that it would target oil installations in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar.

Because these three nations represent approximately 20–25% of global crude exports, the threat transformed a regional conflict into a systemic risk for the global economy.

Recent missile and drone attacks have caused major damage to energy facilities across several countries, some of the attacks are listed below:

Qatar: Missiles hit the world’s largest LNG (natural gas) plants and a major Shell facility, stopping production and causing European gas prices to spike.

Saudi Arabia: The military stopped several missiles and drones, but an aerial attack on a refinery in Yanbu briefly disrupted oil shipments.

Kuwait: A drone strike started a fire at a refinery, though it was contained.

For context, Iranian attacks have knocked out 17% of Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, causing an estimated $20 billion in lost annual revenue and threatening supplies to Europe and Asia, QatarEnergy’s CEO told Reuters on Thursday.

QatarEnergy had declared force majeure on its entire output of LNG, after earlier attacks on its Ras Laffan production hub, which came under fire again on Wednesday.

In response to the rising tension, the Trump administration is reportedly considering sending thousands more US troops to the region to support ongoing operations.

The “Hormuz factor” and regional divergence

At the center of the market’s anxiety is the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly 21 million barrels of oil and refined products pass through this narrow waterway daily. With Iran threatening a full blockade and shipping lanes becoming increasingly unsafe, a massive “risk premium” has been baked into every barrel.

Think of it as a “regional divergence” at least that is how the shock is being felt. Asian markets including China, India, and Japan are at the epicenter of the crisis because they rely most heavily on Gulf barrels.

While Western benchmarks like Brent and WTI rose sharply, the physical shortage is currently most acute in Asia due to shipping times. It takes roughly 10–15 days for Gulf oil to reach Asia, whereas rerouted cargoes heading to Europe or the US via the Cape of Good Hope can take up to 45 days.

This “lagged transmission” suggests that while prices are already high, the full impact of the supply disruption has yet to reach the Atlantic basin and thus prices could potentially surge even more if the conflict continues to drag on.

Economic Fallout: From Pumps to Portfolios

The surge to $109 is already manifesting in “creeping price increases” for consumer goods. Transport operators and airlines have already warned of imminent fare hikes, while manufacturers brace for a “margin squeeze.”

If prices remain at these levels, the global economy faces a renewed inflationary wave that could force central banks to keep interest rates higher for longer, stifling growth just as many regions were eyeing a recovery.

Outlook: Where to Next?

The trajectory of oil prices now hinges on two critical variables: the duration of the disruption and the risk of further escalation.

The Bullish Case ($120–$150): Technical analysis suggest that if Brent closes decisively above the $113.75 resistance level, the market could rapidly retest the 2022 peaks of $130, with a move toward $150 possible if the Strait of Hormuz is fully closed or if Saudi facilities sustain major damage.

The Bearish Case (Below $95): Conversely, if diplomatic efforts which have so far failed suddenly gain traction, or if the US and its allies announce a massive coordinated release from Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR), prices could retreat. A fall below the $97.65 support level would be required to signal that the current “geopolitical fever” is breaking.

Another area to keep an eye on is the US where in order to help lower global energy costs and increase the available supply, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Thursday that the government might lift sanctions on Iranian oil currently stuck on tankers.

By releasing this “stranded” oil into the market, the administration hopes to provide much-needed relief to rising global prices.

For now, the market remains in a state of “physical tightness.” With inventory buffers in the West beginning to draw down and no end in sight to the regional war, the path of least resistance for oil prices appears to be higher. Investors and consumers alike should prepare for a volatile second quarter as the world navigates one of the most significant energy disruptions in recent history.

Brent Crude Oil One-Hour Chart, March 2, 2026

Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)

The Brent Crude H1 chart shows a sharp rejection from the $114.00 level, followingtodays spike. The price has broken below the 20-period SMA (green line), signaling a loss of immediate upward momentum.

Key Technical Observations:

Resistance: The $114.00–$115.00 zone remains a major ceiling. A daily close above this level could open up a run toward the $120 mark and beyond.

Support: Immediate support sits at $104.22 (50-day MA) which also just rests above the key swing high from Monday March 16 at 103.51, followed by the significant psychological level of $102.14 (100-day MA) before the psychological 100.00 mark comes back into play.

RSI: The Relative Strength Index has dropped sharply from overbought territory to 49.37, suggesting the market is cooling off and entering a neutral phase where momentum maybe shifting in favor of bears.

Outlook:

The short-term trend is turning cautiously bearish. If the price fails to hold above $106.00, we could see a deeper retracement toward the $104.22 support level. However, given the geopolitical risks, any further supply shocks could quickly invalidate this technical pullback and push prices back toward $120.00.