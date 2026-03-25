Crypto Market Laying the Ground for Growth

Market Overview

The crypto market cap has increased by 0.3% over the past 24 hours to $2.43 trillion. The market’s ability to hold at recent highs while maintaining low volatility is a sign of buyer confidence and readiness for a further rally. Conversely, bears may be merely allowing these fluctuations for now, as the market remains within a correctional rebound pattern following the collapse two months ago. A move above $2.5T will be necessary before we can consider a bullish breakthrough and evaluate the prospects of a recovery to $3–3.3T.

Bitcoin is trading near $71K, encountering resistance for the sixth consecutive day as it attempts to climb above $71.5K. However, this seems to be a short-term setback, considering the pattern of higher local lows since early February. Additionally, the 50-day moving average over the past two months has dropped from $90K to $70K, lowering the barrier that bulls need to overcome to signal a trend reversal.

Ethereum, trading above $2,200, continues to rebound from a long-term support line near $1,800, up from $1,550 a year earlier. However, the second-largest cryptocurrency remains below its 50- and 200-week moving averages, indicating a bearish market sentiment. By all accounts, Ethereum is no longer a good choice for a ‘buy and hold’ strategy. However, right now is a relatively good time to buy for a holding period of up to a year, with the potential for a twofold increase.

News Background

Bitcoin could boost its growth if it surpasses $72K, as there is no major seller resistance in the $82K range, according to Bitfinex Research.

The Bitcoin miner activity index has fallen to its lowest point ever. CryptoQuant describes this as a potentially bullish signal.

According to Bloomberg, Hostplus, one of Australia’s largest pension funds with $105 billion in assets, is considering offering participants access to cryptocurrency investments.

The stablecoin market has gained a new long-term growth driver: autonomous programmes based on artificial intelligence (AI agents), notes Bernstein. Circle and Coinbase could be the key beneficiaries of AI-powered payments.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB), under the G20, has highlighted the growing risks associated with stablecoins, despite the crypto market’s limited influence on the financial system in 2025.

The Ethereum Foundation has unveiled a new strategic vision for the role of layer-2 (L2) networks. Ethereum will remain the most decentralised hub for settlement, liquidity, and decentralised finance.

The Solana Foundation has introduced a new approach to attract major institutional clients, based on adaptable privacy options.