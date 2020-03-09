USDCHF faces risk of further move lower as it sold off the past week. Resistance comes in at the 0.9400 level. Above here, resistance lies at the 0.9650 level and then the 0.9650 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 0.9700 level. On the downside, support is located at the 0.9300 level with a turn below here opening the door for more decline towards the 0.9250 level. And then the 0.9200 level. Further down, support comes in at the 0.9150 level. Its weakly RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting more decline. All in all, USDCHF remains biased to the downside on further price weakness
Contributors Technical Analysis USDCHF Vulnerable On Further Sell Off