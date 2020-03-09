USDCHF faces risk of further move lower as it sold off the past week. Resistance comes in at the 0.9400 level. Above here, resistance lies at the 0.9650 level and then the 0.9650 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 0.9700 level. On the downside, support is located at the 0.9300 level with a turn below here opening the door for more decline towards the 0.9250 level. And then the 0.9200 level. Further down, support comes in at the 0.9150 level. Its weakly RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting more decline. All in all, USDCHF remains biased to the downside on further price weakness

FXTechstrategy
http://www.fxtechstrategy.com/
This report is prepared solely for information and data purposes. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are the author's own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which the author incur any responsibility. The does not accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this report or its contents. This report is not construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to in this report

