The US Dollar has declined by 6.27% in value against the Swiss Franc since February 20. The currency pair tested the weekly support level at 0.9240 during yesterday’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the USD/CHF exchange rate will most likely make a slight upward movement within this week’s trading sessions. The potential target for the pair will be at the 0.9600 area.

Although, a resistance cluster formed by the weekly pivot point and the monthly S2 at 0.9462 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate during the following trading sessions.