EURGBP looks to strengthen further and resume its medium term uptrend. On the downside, support lies at the 0.8700 level where a violation will turn focus to the 0.8650 level. A break below here will aim at the 0.8600 level. Further down, support comes in at 0.8550 level. Conversely, resistance lies at the 0.8800 level. A violation if seen will turn risk towards the 0.8850 level. Further up, resistance comes in at 0.8900 level followed by the 0.8950 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing higher suggesting further upside pressure. All in all, EURGBP remains biased to the upside on further bull pressure.
Contributors Technical Analysis EURGBP Eyeing Medium Term Uptrend Resumption