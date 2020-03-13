EURUSD faces risk of further move lower as it embarks on a third of bearishness. This is coming on the back of its price rejection on Tuesday. Resistance stands at the 1.1250 where a break will turn risk towards the 1.1300 level. A breach above here will target the 1.1350 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.1400. Conversely, on the downside, support comes in at 1.1200 level with a violation of there opening the door for further gain towards the 1.1150 level. Further down, resistance lies at the 1.1100 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.10500 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more bearish pressure in the days ahead.
Contributors Technical Analysis EURUSD Maintains Third Day Of Losses