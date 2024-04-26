Fri, Apr 26, 2024 @ 02:10 GMT
GBPCAD Wave Analysis

  • GBPCAD reversed from key support level 1.6910
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.7230

GBPCAD currency pair recently reversed up sharply from the key support level 1.6910, (former monthly low from February), standing well below the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.6910 created the strong daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing – which stopped the pervious wave 2.

Give the strength of the support level 1.6910, GBPCAD currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 1.7230 (which stopped the pervious wave b).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

