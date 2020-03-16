Spot gold price collapsed through round-figure $1500 support and 200DMA ($1497) on Monday, extending steep fall into sixth consecutive day.

Recovery attempt after Fed rate cut proved to be short-lived and the greenback regained traction, sending the yellow metal’s price to the lowest levels in four months.

Gold fell over 5% in the Asian/European trading on Monday, with no signs that sharp bearish acceleration is going to slow down.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bears focus target at $1452 (Fibo 38.2% of larger $1046/$1703 ascend and November 2019 higher base / weekly cloud top at $1445, violation of which would generate next strong bearish signal.

Upticks towards 200DMA and daily cloud base ($1531) in extension, are expected to provide better opportunities to re-enter bearish market.

Only return and close above daily cloud top ($1571) would sideline bears.

Res: 1497, 1505, 1531, 1535

Sup: 1465, 1452, 1445, 1400