EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1018

The resistance zone at 1.1180 put an end to the recent bullish pressure and the bears took back control. The pair managed to find some support at the minor 1.09555 and is currently trading just above 1.10. Current expectations are for a breach of 1.10, followed by a test of 1.09555. If the latter does not hold, the path towards 1.0862 will be wide open. Retracements should be limited to 1.11 and only a violation of 1.1180-1.12 would paint a more bullish picture.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1180 1.1480 1.0955 1.0860
1.1330 1.1580 1.0860 1.0780

USD/JPY

Current level – 107.20

The currency pair successfully broke through the resistance level at 106.82 and the bulls pushed for a test at the next zone at 107.50. A successful break upward would pave the way towards the upper resistance at 108.52 . Currently, market participants are looking for safe haven assets and it is likely to see a test of 106.82. If the aforementioned does not hold, the more likely scenario will be a move towards 105.10.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
107.50 108.50 105.10 101.20
108.50 110.00 103.60 97.80

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2122

The GBP/USD lost even more ground during yesterday’s trading session and successfully breached the support zone at 1.2197, but 1.20 put a halt on the sell-off. Expectations at the moment of writing are negative – for another test of 1.20 on the way towards 1.1960. Due to the magnitude of the recent move, a large retracement towards 1.25 is possible with the first resistance being 1.2283.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2280 1.2800 1.2000 1.2000
1.2530 1.3015 1.1960 1.1900

