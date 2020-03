The euro is down over 2% intraday as price action fell to a three-year low of 1.0655.

The declines continue, filling the gap from April 2017, as the US dollar maintains a firm footing.

A rebound above this level will see a possible short term rebound.

The initial resistance level at 1.0855 is likely to be tested.

Further above this level, the 1.1055 level will be acting as the next resistance.