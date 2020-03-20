The single European currency declined by 177 basis points or 1.48% in value against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The currency pair has been trading between the range of 119.20/117.06 since the beginning of this week’s trading sessions.

The exchange rate will most likely continue to trade within the given range until the end of today’s trading session. The EUR/JPY pair could target the 117.06 regions today.

On the other hand, the currency exchange rate could reverse from the current price level at 118.34 and make a slight upward movement during the following trading session.