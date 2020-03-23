Bitcoin has had a soft start to the new trading week, with the number one cryptocurrency remaining capped below the $6,000 level. Cryptocurrency bears may use any rallies back towards the $6,430 level as an opportunity to sell the BTCUSD pair. At this stage, bulls need to close the daily candle above the $7,000 level to secure the medium-term prospects of the BTCUSD pair.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $6,400 level, key resistance is found at the $7,000 and the $7,800 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $6,400, sellers may test the $5,500 and $4,800 support levels.