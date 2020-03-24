Key Highlights

GBP/USD declined heavily below 1.2000 and 1.1800.

A major bearish trend line is forming resistance near 1.2060 on the 4-hours chart.

The UK Manufacturing PMI is likely to dive to 45.0 from 51.7 in March 2020 (Prelim).

The US Manufacturing PMI might slide to 43.0 from 50.7 in March 2020 (Prelim).

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

This month, the British Pound declined heavily from well above 1.2500 against the US Dollar. GBP/USD broke many key supports near 1.2200 to enter a bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair even traded below the 1.1800 support and settled well below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

A new multi-month low is formed near the 1.1409 and the pair is currently consolidating losses. An initial resistance on the upside is near the 1.1800 and 1.1835 levels.

The 23.6% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the 1.3200 high to 1.1409 low is also near the 1.1832 level. Moreover, there is a major bearish trend line forming resistance near 1.2060 on the same chart.

Therefore, the pair must climb above 1.1800 and 1.1835 to start a decent recovery wave. Besides, a successful close above 1.2060 is needed for a medium term trend change.

If not, there is a risk of more downsides in the near term. An initial support is near the 1.1500 level, below which GBP/USD is likely to dive towards the 1.1320 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is attempting a short term recovery, but it is facing hurdles near 1.0850 and 1.0900.

Upcoming Economic Releases