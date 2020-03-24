Litecoin has failed to gain traction above the $40.00 level so far this week, although the pair is holding above the pivotal $36.50 level. Weakness below the $36.50 level could prompt the LTCUSD pair to decline back towards the $22.00 support level. Gains above the $40.00 level could see the LTCUSD pair rallying towards the $45.00 and possibly even the $48.00 resistance area.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $36.50 level, key resistance is found at the $45.00 and the $48.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $36.50, sellers may test the $28.00 and $22.00 support levels.