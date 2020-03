Gold is very bullish. A recovery in the price of Gold was quickened by the risk-off sentiment which prevailed in the markets.

1580-1600 zone is bullish. If the price manages to stay above 1600 watch for 1-2-3 pattern above 1641.In that case the target will be 1652. Above 1652 we should see a retest of 1700 zone. The price needs to stay above 1550 else the trend might change again. At this moment, bulls are fully in control.