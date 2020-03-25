Bitcoin is maintaining its recent strong bid-tone, with the number one cryptocurrency being bought on any meaningful dips. The $6,500 level is now offering key technical support in the short-term and a key area to watch during the US trading session. A sustained technical breakout above the $6,850 level could see the BTCUSD pair rallying towards the $7,200 resistance level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $6,300 level, key resistance is found at the $7,000 and the $7,200 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $6,300, sellers may test the $5,900 and $5,500 support levels.