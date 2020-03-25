The New Zealand Dollar has continued to decline in a descending channel pattern against the Japanese Yen since the beginning of March. The currency pair declined by 633 pips or 9.58% in value during last week’s trading sessions.

The exchange rate is currently trading near a resistance cluster formed by the weekly R1 and the monthly S1 at the 66.06 area.

If the NZD/JPY pair breaks the resistance cluster, a surge towards the upper boundary of the descending channel pattern at 69.02 could be expected within the following trading session.

- advertisement -

However, if the resistance cluster holds, the currency exchange rate will most likely continue to slide lower in the shorter term.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.