Ethereum is starting to appear increasingly weak in the short-term, with the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization failing to move above the $150.00 level. If weakness persists the ETHUSD pair could easily fall back towards the $120.00 support level to increase new buying interest. Overall, watch out for a strong move lower in the ETHUSD pair over the coming days.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $150.00 level, key resistance is found at the $160.00 and the $175.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $150.00, sellers may test the $120.00 and $105.00 support levels.