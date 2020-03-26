The British pound has continued to rise against the US dollar, with the pair testing towards the 2019 trading low, around the 1.1950 level. Technical analysis shows that gain above the 1.1950 level could see the EURUSD pair rallying towards the 1.2200 resistance area. Failure to surpass the 1.1950 level could see the GBPUSD pair falling back towards the 1.1830 support region.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1950 level, key support is found at the 1.1830 and 1.1750 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1950 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2050 and 1.2200 levels.