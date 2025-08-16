Sat, Aug 16, 2025 @ 06:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Signs of Higher Tariffs Filtering through to...

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Signs of Higher Tariffs Filtering through to Selling Prices

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Can I Get a Price Check?

  • The latest inflation data brought some signs of tariff-induced cost pressure, and July retail sales tell us consumers are still spending. But it remains to be seen to what extent firms pass costs on and how much price growth consumers can stomach today.
  • Next week: Housing Starts (Tue.), Existing Home Sales (Thu.)

International: Policy Prognostications and Growth Surprises

  • This week brought a range of economic developments and data releases across both G10 and emerging markets. In monetary policy announcements, the Reserve Bank of Australia delivered a rate cut while Norges Bank held rates steady. In both the UK and Japan, Q2 GDP surprised to the upside. In contrast, China’s July activity data disappointed, with retail sales and industrial production below expectations.
  • Next week: Reserve Bank of New Zealand Policy Rate (Wed.), Riksbank Policy Rate (Wed.), Eurozone PMIs (Thu.)

Credit Market Insights: Young Borrowers: Another Crack in the Economy

  • Even as overall borrowing expanded by 1% over the second quarter, cracks are beginning to emerge that reveal increasing vulnerabilities among certain households. Sharp rises in auto loan and credit card delinquencies over the past few years signal stress for young borrowers, a group which has reduced borrowing by 15% since 2023.

Topic of the Week: Signs of Higher Tariffs Filtering through to Selling Prices

  • The Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.9% in July, handily beating expectations for a 0.2% increase. Elevated producer prices and wholesale and retail margins indicate firms may be less willing to absorb tariff costs.

Full report here. 

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.