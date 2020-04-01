Litecoin remains extremely weak in the short-term to medium-term as the popular cryptocurrency fails to rally above the $40.00 level. A bearish head and shoulders pattern on the daily time frame continues to warn that the LTCUSD pair could fall towards the $20.00 level. In the near-term, the $36.50 support level remains a key pivot point that LTCUSD traders are watching.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $45.00 level, key resistance is found at the $50.00 and the $58.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $45.00, sellers may test the $28.00 and $20.00 support levels.