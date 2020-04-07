The US Dollar has continued to surge against the Swiss Franc. The currency pair edged higher by 3.11% during last week’s trading sessions.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to surge in an ascending channel pattern. Bulls could drive the price towards the 1.0100 area within this week’s sessions.

However, a resistance cluster formed by the monthly R1 and the weekly R2 at 0.9977 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate during the following trading sessions.