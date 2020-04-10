The GBP/CHF is bullish. We can see a form of consolidation (ounded bottom) during the uptrend. We might see fresh move up.

Today and on Monday , the price will be slower due to low volatility. Easter holidays are when banks are not working. At this point there is a set-up for GBPCHF long trade. The POC zone is 1.2030-40. Watch for stronger bullish momentum if the price closes above 1.2060.

On a successful bounce the pair will push towards 1.2100. A close above and the price should reach the final target 1.2146.