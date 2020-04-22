The euro remains trapped in a narrow range against the US dollar as bulls and bears continue to battle for short-term control of the pair. EURUSD bulls could stage a strong upside rally towards the 1.0940 level is they can move price above the 1.0880 level this week. To the downside, weakness below the 1.0830 support level could cause the EURUSD pair to fall towards the 1.0770 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0880 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0940 and 1.0990 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0880 level. Key support is found at the 1.0830 and 1.0770 levels.