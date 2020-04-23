EURJPY continues to hold and trade above its key support located at the 116.21/11 zone. On the downside, support comes in at the 116.21 level where a break if seen will aim at the 115.50 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 115.00 level and possibly lower towards the 114.50 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 116.50 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 117.00 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 117.50 level with a turn above here aiming at the 118.00 level. On the whole, EURJPY continues to retain its downside pressure but remains above its key support.

Previous articleEco Data 4/23/20
Next articleEUR/USD Levels To Watch As ECB Rumors Fly
FXTechstrategy
http://www.fxtechstrategy.com/
This report is prepared solely for information and data purposes. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are the author's own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which the author incur any responsibility. The does not accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this report or its contents. This report is not construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to in this report

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.