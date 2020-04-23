EURJPY continues to hold and trade above its key support located at the 116.21/11 zone. On the downside, support comes in at the 116.21 level where a break if seen will aim at the 115.50 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 115.00 level and possibly lower towards the 114.50 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 116.50 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 117.00 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 117.50 level with a turn above here aiming at the 118.00 level. On the whole, EURJPY continues to retain its downside pressure but remains above its key support.
Contributors Technical Analysis EURJPY Continues To Hold And Trade Above Key Support Zone