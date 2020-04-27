The euro has continuing to rise against the US dollar during the European trading session as the greenback comes under heavy downside pressure intraday. Bulls need to move past the 1.0850 technical area to encourage a major test of the important 1.0880 level. Daily price closes above the 1.0880 level should be considered extremely bullish for the EURUSD pair.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0880 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0940 and 1.0990 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0880 level. Key support is found at the 1.0770 and 1.0730 levels.