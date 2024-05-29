Wed, May 29, 2024 @ 07:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Pauses Advance at 61.8% Fibonacci

NZDUSD Pauses Advance at 61.8% Fibonacci

XM.com
By XM.com
  • NZDUSD stages a solid recovery from its 2024 lows
  • Posts a two-month high and challenges 61.8% Fibo
  • Oscillators point to persistent bullish pressures

NZDUSD has been in an aggressive uptrend after recording a 2024 bottom of 0.5851 in mid-April. The positive short-term picture is reinforced by the fact that the pair broke above both its 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), while the momentum indicators are also heavily tilted to the upside.

Should the bulls attempt to push the price higher, immediate resistance could be found at 0.6170, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.6368-0.5851 downleg. A violation of that region could pave the way for the 78.6% Fibo of 0.6257. Failing to halt there, the pair may challenge the December 2023 high of 0.6368.

On the flipside, if the recovery falters, the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6109 could prevent initial declines. Sliding beneath that floor, the price could descend towards the 38.2% Fibo of 0.6048, which lies very close to the ascending 200-day SMA. Even lower, the 23.6% Fibo of 0.5972 could prove to be the next barricade for the bears to overcome.

Overall, NZDUSD has been in a recovery mode for more than a month now, currently challenging a crucial technical region. However, the risk of a pullback exists considering that the short-term oscillators are approaching overbought levels.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.