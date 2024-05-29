NZDUSD Pauses Advance at 61.8% Fibonacci

NZDUSD stages a solid recovery from its 2024 lows

Posts a two-month high and challenges 61.8% Fibo

Oscillators point to persistent bullish pressures

NZDUSD has been in an aggressive uptrend after recording a 2024 bottom of 0.5851 in mid-April. The positive short-term picture is reinforced by the fact that the pair broke above both its 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), while the momentum indicators are also heavily tilted to the upside.

Should the bulls attempt to push the price higher, immediate resistance could be found at 0.6170, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.6368-0.5851 downleg. A violation of that region could pave the way for the 78.6% Fibo of 0.6257. Failing to halt there, the pair may challenge the December 2023 high of 0.6368.

On the flipside, if the recovery falters, the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6109 could prevent initial declines. Sliding beneath that floor, the price could descend towards the 38.2% Fibo of 0.6048, which lies very close to the ascending 200-day SMA. Even lower, the 23.6% Fibo of 0.5972 could prove to be the next barricade for the bears to overcome.

Overall, NZDUSD has been in a recovery mode for more than a month now, currently challenging a crucial technical region. However, the risk of a pullback exists considering that the short-term oscillators are approaching overbought levels.