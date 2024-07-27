Sat, Jul 27, 2024 @ 08:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Wake Me Up When September Ends

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Wake Me Up When September Ends

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Economic Resilience or Reticence?

  • The U.S. economy defied expectations in the second quarter, expanding at a 2.8% annualized pace. Despite the upside surprise, we still see enough softening in inflation and signs of stress to warrant a rate cut in September.
  • Next week: ECI (Wed.), ISM Manuf. (Thu.), Employment (Fri.)

International: Bank of Canada Doubles Down on Monetary Easing

  • The Bank of Canada (BoC) cut its policy rate 25 bps to 4.50% this week, following on from its initial rate cut in June. The accompanying statement was dovish in tone, suggesting that further rate cuts will be forthcoming in the months ahead. This week’s sentiment surveys for July showed a strengthening in the U.K. manufacturing and services PMIs, but a moderate softening in the Eurozone PMIs.
  • Next week: Eurozone CPI (Wed.), BoJ Policy Announcement (Thu.), BoE Policy Rate (Thu.)

Interest Rate Watch: Wake Me Up When September Ends

  • The only change we expect out of next week’s monetary policy meeting is for the FOMC to signal rate cuts are coming as early as its next meeting in September. Inflation progress resumed in Q2, and the labor market is softening—both developments position for Fed easing.

Credit Market Insights: Small Businesses Are Feeling the Pinch

  • The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index remains lower than its historical average even at its highest level this year. With tight credit standards and high interest rate loans, we forecast some modest relief may only be from the Fed later this year.

Topic of the Week: U.S. Presidential Election Update

  • The U.S presidential election took yet another historic turn this week, when President Biden announced that he will not seek re-election this November and subsequently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. While it is hard to say anything with certainty, it strikes us as likely a potential Harris administration, should it come to pass, would support many of the same economic policy positions of the current Biden administration.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.