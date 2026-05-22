EUR/CAD Struggles for Direction as Oil Volatility and ECB Divisions Offset Each Other

EUR/CAD has remained trapped in a broad sideways range after rebounding to 1.6247 in early April, with neither Euro nor Canadian Dollar able to establish a convincing directional advantage. The pair’s hesitation reflects a market caught between fading oil-driven momentum on the CAD side and uncertainty over how aggressively ECB will tighten policy through the summer.

For Canadian Dollar, oil prices continue generating short-term volatility without creating a sustained trend. Following the sharp Iran-war-driven spike in March, crude markets have largely settled into volatile range trading as investors balance risks of escalation against ongoing diplomatic efforts. With no decisive geopolitical breakthrough or renewed supply shock emerging, CAD’s sensitivity to oil swings appears to be fading gradually.

Meanwhile, Bank of Canada has little appetite to tighten, in particular after weak April employment data reinforced concerns about slowing domestic momentum. Elevated oil prices may support Canada’s export sector, but they are also intensifying inflation pressures and weighing on consumers, leaving policymakers firmly biased toward holding rates steady for the foreseeable future.

On the Euro side, the key uncertainty remains the depth and duration of any ECB tightening cycle. Hawks including Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, Slovakia’s Peter Kažimír, and Austria’s Robert Holzmann advocate a June rate hike and have kept the door open for further tightening to prevent second-round inflation effects from oil prices. More pragmatic policymakers such as Chief Economist Philip Lane and Latvia’s Mārtiņš Kazāks support tightening as well but remain highly sensitive to weakening PMI and growth data. Meanwhile, cautious centrists including President Christine Lagarde and Lithuania’s Gediminas Šimkus have warned against damaging the Eurozone’s already fragile recovery with excessive tightening.

Therefore, even if the ECB does hike in June, they are likely to sound entirely non-committal about July, opting to wait for the September economic projections before making another move. Without a persistent tightening cycle, EUR/CAD might briefly rise through 1.6247, but it lacks the structural backing to break through the 1.6465 high from October 2025.

Technically, EUR/CAD remains neutral near term. A break below 1.5941 would likely extend the corrective decline from 1.6247 through 1.5900 support. On the upside, firm break of 1.6148 would suggest the rebound from 1.5610 is resuming and reopen the path through 1.6247 to 61.8% projection of 1.5610 to 1.6427 from 1.5941 at 1.6335.