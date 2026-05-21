GBP/CHF Rebounds as UK Fiscal Worst-Case Fears Fade, Head-and-Shoulders Bottom Forming?

Sterling strengthened broadly on this week, but the rebound was driven less by optimism over the UK economy and more by the easing of immediate political and fiscal fears that had weighed heavily on British assets in recent weeks. Markets appeared willing to scale back worst-case scenarios involving political instability, fiscal slippage, and runaway inflation risks, helping support Pound against lower-yielding safe havens such as Swiss Franc.

A key source of reassurance came from comments by Andy Burnham, currently viewed by bookmakers as one of the leading potential successors to Prime Minister Keir Starmer following Labour’s internal fractures and recent local election setbacks. Burnham explicitly softened earlier anti-market rhetoric, saying he respected “the boundaries of the bond markets” and supported maintaining strict Treasury fiscal rules alongside “a plan to get debt down.” Those comments helped calm fears of a disorderly shift toward aggressive deficit spending or a repeat of the type of fiscal panic seen during the 2022 mini-budget crisis. The reduction in fiscal risk premium coincided with improving global sentiment after oil prices retreated from recent highs.

The International Monetary Fund also offered some support after upgrading the UK’s 2026 growth forecast, despite previously warning Britain could be among the advanced economies most vulnerable to the Iran war shock. While the UK economy still faces mounting stagflation risks from elevated energy costs and slowing domestic demand, the combination of easing oil panic and reduced political uncertainty has helped stabilize Sterling near term.

Technically, GBP/CHF’s rebound from 1.0468 suggests a short-term bottom may already be in place. Immediate focus now turns to 1.0611 resistance. A decisive break there would reinforce the bullish near-term case and expose 1.0674 next.

More importantly, sustained break above 1.0674 would complete a head-and-shoulders bottom pattern (ls: 1.0362, h: 1.0281, rs: 1.0468). Such a breakout would likely pave the way trhough 1.0797 resistance and eventually 100% projection of 10821 to 1.0674 from 1.0468 at 1.0861.

However, failure to break 1.0611 followed by a move back below 1.0468 would instead revive downside risks and bring a retest of the 1.0281 low back into focus.



