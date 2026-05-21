HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin (BTCUSD) Surges Higher From Key Support Zone

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Surges Higher From Key Support Zone

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The short‑term Elliott Wave outlook for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) shows the rally from the March 29 low concluded as wave 1 at $82,833. After this peak, the market corrected in wave 2, unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. From the wave 1 high, wave (a) ended at $79,168. The rally in wave (b) reached $82,458. Wave (c) then dropped to $78,704, completing wave ((w)) at a higher degree. Bitcoin rebounded in wave ((x)), which finished at $82,047, setting up the next decline.

The cryptocurrency extended lower in wave ((y)), which subdivided into a zigzag structure. From the wave ((x)) high, wave (a) ended at $77,614. A modest rally in wave (b) concluded at $78,573. The final leg, wave (c), dropped to $76,072, completing wave ((y)) of wave 2 at a higher degree. This decline brought Bitcoin into the blue box support zone, defined by the 100% to 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave ((w)). Buyers responded at this level, producing a turn higher. Near term, as long as the pivot at $76,072 remains intact, Bitcoin is expected to extend its rally.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 90-Minute Elliott Wave Chart

BTCUSD Elliott Wave Video:

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