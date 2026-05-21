Bitcoin Holds Ground Following Losses, Though Upside Remains Fragile

Key Highlights

Bitcoin declined heavily below $80,000 before the bulls emerged.

A few hurdles are forming near $78,200 and $79,000 on the 4-hour chart of BTC/USD.

Ethereum remains in a bearish zone below $2,400.

Gold extended losses before the bulls took a stand near $4,465.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price failed to stay above $81,200 against the US Dollar. BTC reacted to the downside below $80,000 and $79,000.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price dipped below a declining channel with support at $78,500. The price even settled below $79,000, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

A low was formed at $75,977, and the price is now consolidating losses below the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $82,035 swing high to the $75,977 low.

On the upside, the price now faces resistance near $78,200, the same channel, and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). The first key hurdle could be $79,000 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $82,035 swing high to the $75,977 low.

A close above $79,000 could send the price toward $80,500. Any more gains might call for a test of $82,000. Immediate support sits at $76,500. The first key support could be $76,000. The main breakdown support could be $75,000.

A downside break below $75,000 might start another decline. The next major support might be $72,000, below which BTC could decline toward $70,000.

Looking at Ethereum, the price also gained bearish momentum below $2,300 and remains at risk of more downside.

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