US-Iran Deal in Final Stages: Markets Are Exploding — Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Intraday Levels

Stock markets are back on a happy ride after President Trump revealed that the US-Iran deal was in its final stages.

Both the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones are taking a fast-speed route to new records.

Exploring technical levels for the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500.

Stock markets are surging today after President Trump announced that the United States and Iran are close to finishing intense diplomatic talks.

After several days of uncertainty, this breakthrough is giving a strong boost to global risk assets. The threat of war and worries about energy supplies are fading quickly, letting investors regain confidence in the markets.

This major diplomatic shift is having a big impact on the energy sector. WTI crude oil prices fell quickly on the news, dropping to around $97 before recovering a bit as traders adjusted their risk expectations.

Oil 1H chart, 13:38. Source: TradingView, May 20, 2026.

Lower energy costs are allowing for the pricing of a quick boost in the economy, or at least some relief.

Since oil has been the main reason for recent inflation worries, this drop is letting US Treasury yields fall for the first time in a week, with the 10-year bond dropping below 4.60% for the first time since last Friday.

As long-term yields go down, inflation concerns ease, which helps companies with a lot of debt and growth stocks and overall boosts investor sentiment.

Daily market performance, 13:33. Source: Finviz, May 20, 2026.

As a result, major US indices are rising sharply. Both the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up more than 1% and moving toward new record highs.

Another reason for the strong stock rally is that the Warsh trade is pausing as traders pay attention to the latest news.

The recent shift toward higher interest rate expectations, which hurt investor sentiment last week, is now on hold as traders wait for Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s swearing-in on Friday. For now, the positive news about a possible Middle East peace deal is the main focus.

Let’s take a look at current reaction by looking into intraday charts and trading levels for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500.

Current Session’s Stock Heatmap

Current picture for the stock market, 13:33. Source: TradingView, May 20, 2026.

While the stock market picture is not yet green throughout the market, semiconductors are quickly rebounding back towards the prior week’s highs, and this move is spreading to finance, healthcare and the recently struggling producer manufacturing sector.

Only energy minerals are fully down on the session.

Dow Jones 2H Chart and Trading Levels

Dow Jones CFD 2H chart. Source: TradingView, May 20, 2026.

The DJIA is bullying right back towards 50,000 as we speak, pushed by the renewed boost in sentiment.

Industrial and traditional equities get a double advantage from lower oil prices, through manufacturing costs and lower yields. Firms represented by the Dow tend to often make high use of leverage, hence the higher yields were also putting pressure on the index.

Trying to break the 50,000 resistance, bulls will want to see a close in either today’s or tomorrow’s session to add higher chances of a continuation back towards the preceding all-time highs, around 50,500.

Failing to do so indicates more doubts and rangebound action ahead, but the odds for such a scenario seem lower.

Dow Jones technical levels for trading:

Resistance Levels

49,900 to 50,000 resistance and early 2026 highs, testing the breakout

ATH resistance 50,400 to 50,500

All-time highs 50,544

Support Levels

Major pivot: 49,000 to 49,100, range lows

Momentum support 48,500

Pivotal support at 48,000 , mid-term bearish below

, mid-term bearish below Mini support 47,400 to 47,600

Nasdaq 2H Chart and Trading Levels

Nasdaq CFD 2H chart. Source: TradingView, May 20, 2026.

Nasdaq officially broke its pullback bear channel, and after having retested its upper bound, the index is solidly back above 29,000 and on path to retest its prior record highs.

The action is somewhat stalling around the 29,250 pivot area, +/- 75 pts.

Closing above the pivot zone will assist bulls towards a new ATH.

On the other hand, failing to do so may impose a correction.

Nasdaq technical levels of interest:

Resistance Levels

29,250 consolidation and momentum pivot

29,218 2H 50-period MA

29,500 to 29,600 current resistance, ATH

Support Levels

28,500 minor support

28,000 major psychological resistance now pivot, and channel highs

27,500 micro-support

Prior ATH support 26,200 to 26,300

S&P 500 2H Chart and Trading Levels

S&P 500 CFD 2H chart. Source: TradingView, May 20, 2026.

The S&P 500 rallied right back into its main channel, but it is also currently struggling at its 7,450 major resistance.

Breaching above it before the end of the week should help the index shoot back to a new record high.

Failing to push above, however, would add to the chances of a larger pullback, around 7,200.

S&P 500 technical levels of interest:

Resistance Levels

7,430 to 7,450 intraday resistance

7,525 daily ATH resistance

Support Levels

7,320 to 7,340 past week retracement, and channel lows

Pivotal support 7,250 to 7,260

Prior ATH pivot 7,000 to 7,020

Minor support 6,880 to 6,900

Pivotal support 6,750 to 6,770

6,300 psychological level, war lows

Keep track of WTI crude and the latest headlines throughout the week to stay ahead of the game.

Safe trades.