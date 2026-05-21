USDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF: ⬆️ Buy

USDCHF broke daily Triangle

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.7920

USDCHF currency pair recently broke above resistance trendline of the daily Triangle chart pattern from the start of March.

The breakout of this Triangle should accelerate the active minor correction 2 which started earlier from the strong support level 0.7770.

Given the continuation of the bullish US dollar sentiment seen across the FX markets today, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 0.7920 – followed by 0.8000.