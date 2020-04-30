Litecoin has started to turn bullish as the seventh-largest cryptocurrency test towards its trend-defining 200-day moving average. Technical analysis indicates that gains above the $48.00 level could see the LTCUSD pair rallying towards the $60.00 level. Over the medium-term, a breakout above the $60.00 level could result in a broader technical rally towards the $90.00 area.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $45.00 level, key resistance is found at the $48.00 and the $60.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $44.00, sellers may test the $40.00 and $36.50 support levels.