The euro currency is consolidating against the US dollar in preparation for the upcoming ECB interest rate decisions later today. EURUSD bulls may start to target the 1.1060 resistance level if the 1.0990 resistance level is overcome later today. To the downside, a sustained loss of the 1.0770 level could trigger heavy EURUSD technical selling towards the 1.0550 support level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0890 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0990 and 1.1060 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0890 level. Key support is found at the 1.0770 and 1.0550 levels