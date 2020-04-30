Bitcoin has broken through the $8,000 resistance level as traders buy the number one cryptocurrency in anticipation of the upcoming halving event. Traders that a bullish towards the pair BTCUSD will likely buy into any dips below the key $8,000 level. It should be noted that the $10,000 resistance level remains the wider upside target for medium-term BTCUSD buyers.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $7,800 level, key resistance is found at the $9,400 and the $10,00 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $7,800, sellers may test the $7,460 and $7,200 support levels.