Litecoin has a strong chance of posting further gains this week as the cryptocurrency market continues track higher alongside Bitcoin. Short-term technical analysis indicates that the LTCUSD pair could rally towards the $58.00 to $60.00 resistance area this week. A technical failure below the $45.00 support level may cause LTCUSD traders to turn bearish towards the seventh-largest cryptocurrency.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $45.00 level, key resistance is found at the $55.00 and the $58.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $45.00, sellers may test the $40.00 and $36.50 support levels.