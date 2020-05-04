Bitcoin remains well-bid onto the new trading week as traders continue to turn bulls towards the number one cryptocurrency into the upcoming halving event. A breakout above the $9,500 resistance level could see the BTCUSD pair testing the psychological $10,000 level. Bears need to hold price below the $8,400 support level to encourage traders to sell the BTCUSD pair this week.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $8,400 level, key resistance is found at the $9,500 and the $10,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $8,400, sellers may test the $7,800 and $7,460 support levels.