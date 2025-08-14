Thu, Aug 14, 2025 @ 16:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: Bearish Pressure Eases But Downside Still at Risk

USD/JPY: Bearish Pressure Eases But Downside Still at Risk

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

USDJPY trends lower for the third consecutive day and accelerated losses on Thursday, hitting the lowest in three weeks.

Fresh bears spiked through pivotal supports at 146.80/70 (50% retracement of 142.68/150.91 / early Aug higher base) but need close below these levels to confirm bearish signal (also on completion on asymmetric Head & Shoulders pattern on daily chart) and open way for attack at 145.85/82 (July 24 higher low / Fibo 61.8%) and 145.50 (100DMA).

The dollar remains under pressure on growing expectations of Fed rate cut in September and probably another one or two by the end of the year.

However, bears may pause for further consolidation after today’s quick bounce from new low pointed to increased headwinds, as daily studies still lack clear direction signal (MA’s in mixed setup with conflicting 55/100DMA bull cross and 10/20 DMA bear cross, with 14d momentum being currently at the centreline.

Falling 10DMA (147.47) should cap and guard 20DMA (147.78) upper breakpoint.

Stronger signals to be expected from the outcome of Trump – Putin summit, with Monday’s market opening to be closely watched.

Res: 147.47; 147.78; 148.51; 148.97.
Sup: 147.09; 146.80; 146.12; 145.82.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.