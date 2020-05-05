EURUSD faces risk of further pullback following sell of on Monday. Resistance resides at the 1.0950 where a break will turn risk towards the 1.1000 level. A breach of here will target the 1.1050 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.1100. Conversely, on the downside, support lies at 1.0850 level with a violation opening the door for further gain towards the 1.0800 level. Further down, resistance lies at the 1.0750 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.0700 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more pullback in the days ahead.
Contributors Technical Analysis EURUSD Vulnerable, Sees Strong Sell Off