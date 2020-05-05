The New Zealand Dollar surged by 40 pips or 0.67% against the US Dollar on Monday. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during the first part of Tuesday’s trading session.

Currently, the exchange rate is testing a resistance level formed by the weekly pivot point at 0.6074.

If the weekly PP holds, a breakout through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern could occur within this session.

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the resistance line, a surge towards the 0.6120 area could be expected today.

