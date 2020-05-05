The euro currency has broken sharply lower against the US dollar currency as the greenback starts to attract strong buying interest. EURUSD bears could target the 1.0800 level now that the technically important 1.0880 support level has been broken. Bulls need to recover price above the 1.0880 level or the EURUSD pair could now see a major bearish medium-term trend shift.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0880 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0990 and 1.1070 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0880 level. Key support is found at the 1.0800 and 1.0770 levels.